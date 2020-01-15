Menu
Entire state on alert as severe thunderstorms build

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
15th Jan 2020 2:56 PM | Updated: 3:38 PM
PARTS of Queensland could be hit by falls of more than 100mm over the next several hours as severe thunderstorms build across the state.

Online forecaster South Brisbane Storms said the severe storm systems could deliver rainfall amounts parts of the state hadn't seen in "many months".

"At this stage around 50mm could fall over Brisbane but some localised places could see 100mm+," the group said on Facebook.

RADAR UPDATE 11AM: Moderate and HEAVY RAINFALL is moving throughout the SE QLD region providing significant rain across...

Posted by South Brisbane Storms on Tuesday, 14 January 2020

While possible thunderstorms are forecast for most of Queensland this afternoon and into the evening, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy said severe activity was confined to central regions.

"We've got thunderstorms flaring up over central districts at the moment," Mr Kennedy said.

"We could see heavy rain and damaging wind gusts for east and north east Longreach.

"Longreach and Charleville had an active day yesterday with 5-15mm, and similar day today."

While the thunder and lightning will likely miss Brisbane this afternoon, Mr Kennedy said storms were likely to hit the city on Friday and into the weekend.

"(The storms) are likely to stay largely inland tomorrow and begin moving east over the next few days," Mr Kennedy said.

Brisbane recorded 12mm of rain from 9-11am today, with forecasters expecting more.

"There's another wave coming in throughout the afternoon," Mr Kennedy said.

TransLink is warning southeast Queensland that storm weather could impact rail services.

editors picks rain storms weather weather forecast

