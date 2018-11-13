Entrepreneur asks Year 7s to think outside the box

A TEENAGE entrepreneur has shared the secret to his success with dozens of 13-year-old Urangan State High School students.

BOP Industries CEO Scott Millar, 18, visited the school during his Regional Innovative Tour, which encourages young people to think outside the box in terms of business ideas.

Mr Millar asked students to identify global issues and then brainstorm business ideas to solve them.

"Instead of setting up your traditional charity, I asked the students to build a global business that helps solve these problems," he said.

"Taking inspiration from companies like Thank You and Orange Sky Australia and encouraging them to build some really awesome businesses while still in school.

"What we're really trying to do is show young people how amazing they can be.

"Showing them they can run businesses while at school and they can really make a difference.

"It's also preparing them for jobs of the future because the jobs this generation are going into haven't even been invented yet, but it's these entrepreneurial skill-sets that are going to be so crucial for them."

Harry Grimsley, Will Robinson, Gene Samuelsen and Cayden Sanfead. Jodie Callcott

Jaxon Sutherland, Arly Gemmell, Brandon Smith and Cooper Fairfull. Jodie Callcott

Kevin Sims, Gracie Miller, Jonathan Clancy and Zachary Cook. Jodie Callcott