THE HUNDY: Entries to the Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100 have opened.

Organisers for the November 17-18 event released a new logo to coincide with the start of nominations.

The Hervey Bay 100, which includes a 2km swim, 80km cycle and 18km run, can be completed either individually or as a team.

To enter the Hundy, Barge2Beach or any Huntingdale Super Saturday event, go to www.hb100.com.au and follow the links.