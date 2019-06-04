Menu
NOMINATE NOW: Sam Gould (marketing co-ordinator from Fraser Coast Tourism & Events) and Mark Juppenlatz (tourism development officer) get set for the Fraser Coast Business & Tourism Awards. Alistair Brightman
Submissions open for Fraser Coast Business & Tourism Awards

Carlie Walker
by
4th Jun 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUBMISSIONS are now open for this year's Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards.

The 2019 Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards have 25 categories and each entrant is eligible to nominate in a maximum of two categories.

The premier awards of Best Fraser Coast Business, the John Craig-Gardiner Memorial and the Hall of Fame are judged from all category nominees and do not require a separate nomination.

Last year's Best Fraser Coast business was Kingfisher Bay Resort Group.

Martin Simons, general manager of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events, said it was a great opportunity for businesses to look back on their journey and define their goals while submitting their nomination.

"It's a chance to review your own business," he said.

Mr Simons urged as many businesses as possible to enter the awards.

He said it was a chance to stand alongside the best businesses in the region, adding it was also a great chance for members of the business and tourism community to network.

Entries can only be submitted via the online submission form on the website.

This year will mark the eighth celebration of the awards in its current format, celebrating both business and tourism on the same evening.

This year the awards will be judged by a panel of eight, including the presidents of the chambers of commerce of Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Tiaro, two members of the board of Fraser Coast Tourism & Events and a Sunshine Coast University senior lecturer in business.

Two judges are yet to be appointed.

This year the event will be held at Maryborough's Carriers Arms Hotel, with tickets to go on sale in early October.

The event will be held on November 1.

Entries will close at 5pm on August 30.

Tickets to the event will cost $130 per person or $1200 for a table of 10.

