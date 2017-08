Entries are open for this year's Fraser Coast Tourism and Business Awards.

APPLICATIONS for the 2017 Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards are open, with three changed categories in this year's criteria.

Events and events management, professional services and small businesses are among the changed categories in the annual awards.

The award ceremony will be held November 3 at the Hervey Bay RSL. To enter, or for more details, visit businessand tourismawards.com.au

Entries and nominations for the business awards close September 15.