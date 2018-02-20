ENTRIES OPEN: Hit the road for this year's Dunga Derby

FUN TIMES: Raising money for Rally for Cause charity, there was plenty of colourful characters and good times had on the 2017 Dunga Derby.

IF seeing the quirky cars, the colourful characters and the awesome fundraising efforts of the previous Dunga Derby's caught your interest, then here's a chance to find out more.

The 2018 Dunga Derby Welcome Night will be held on Thursday, February 22, the Hervey Bay RSL, giving anyone interested the opportunity to speak to entrants and learn the finer details of signing up a team.

"Friends and family of our Dungas or anyone interested in joining the 2018 Dunga Derby is most welcome to attend," said spokeswomen Kerry Spencer.

"This will be a fun, social occasion with the opportunity to meet and mingle with fellow Dungas."

The Dunga Derby is the major fundraising event to support the Rally for A Cause Charity, and will take place from the August 2 to 5.

The four-day car rally adventure travels through country Queensland with a field of up to 55 Dunga cars and support vehicles.

"To qualify as a "Dunga" the vehicle must be over 10 years old and cost under $2,000 and to make the event a challenge and lots of fun it leaves the highways ... there are plenty of dirt and gravel tracks along the way to test the cars," Ms Spencer said.

"The Derby is not a race or timed event, each days route and final destination is a closely guarded secret - new route instructions are given out each morning and afternoon.

"The rally travels through and stops in small towns along the way, also injecting much needed money into these communities."

Ms Spencer said teams should consist of three to four people who are happy to share the driving.

Coming up to its fourth year, the Rally for a Cause charity has raised more than $500,000 and assisted more than 40 Fraser Coast families and individuals affected by life-limiting medical conditions.

The Welcome Night will start at 6pm. Entry is free.

TO REGISTER ...

Registration cost: $1,050 per team of three (or less) $1,400 per team of four.

Registration includes the costs of your meals, accommodation, entertainment, activities, event insurances, permit fees and some included Dunga merchandise.

Each teams then has a responsibility to raise a minimum $2,000 per team of three (or $2,500 per team of 4). All fundraising proceeds that go directly to the Rally for a Cause Charity efforts.

Fundraising can be by donations, car sponsorships or by holding your own team fundraising events or activities.