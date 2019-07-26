ENVIRONMENT: Get behind tree planting event in Maryborough

Eddie shares a high five with Councillor Paul Truscott after planting a shrub in the gardens at the Star of the Sea Long Day Care and Kindergarten to mark National Tree Day on Sunday.

Eddie shares a high five with Councillor Paul Truscott after planting a shrub in the gardens at the Star of the Sea Long Day Care and Kindergarten to mark National Tree Day on Sunday. Contributed

THE community can get out and plant a tree in Maryborough on Sunday in honour of National Tree Day.

The event will be held in Pioneer Park from 9am to 2pm.

Councillor Paul Truscott said National Tree Day had grown into Australia's largest community tree-planting and nature care event, with the council's Community Environment Program team co-ordinating the event.

"Pioneer Park has been the focus of regular tree plantings and weeding work," he said.

"Residents using the park regularly see koalas nestling in the branches of trees in the park so our goal is to enlarge the vegetation buffer along the Mary River to increase biodiversity and wildlife habitat and link the park to other parks and native bushland in the area.

"We aim to plant 1000 local native species that have been grown by volunteers at the Fraser Coast Community Nursery at the Hervey Bay Botanic Garden. There will also be displays and a free barbecue lunch for volunteers."

You can register that you are coming to help on the day by logging on to https://treeday.planetark.org/site/10021674 or just pop into the site - vehicle entry is from Serenity Drive.

The site is suitable for children and is accessible for disabled volunteers to participate.

Participants should wear hats and sturdy shoes and planting equipment will be provided.

Meanwhile, little hands made light work of planting trees at Star of the Sea Long Day Care and Kindergarten in Hervey Bay today for Schools Tree Day on Friday.

Assistant Director Tina Boardman said the children had shown an interest in learning about nature and were keen to explore ways that they could help care for the environment.

"National Tree Day is a great opportunity to come together with the community and foster their growing appreciation of our natural environment," she said.

"It's also an opportunity for them to improve their outdoor learning spaces in line with their current interests, which is wonderful."

Cr Truscott said the Fraser Coast Regional Council had recently set a target of planting 100,000 trees by 2030 as part of its commitment to build better communities by maintaining our unique natural environment and lifestyle.

"Trees absorb carbon dioxide and provide oxygen, improve air quality, conserve water, preserve soil and support wildlife," he said.

"Planting 100,000 trees will provide environmental benefits and make our region a more attractive place to reside and visit.

"The target is achievable but we're looking for help from volunteers at events like this weekend's community tree planting to help us reach that target."



The council has established a page on its website to track progress on achieving the target of planting 100,000 trees by 2030.

