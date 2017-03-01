Environment minister urged to reconsider Colton mine

NEW Hope's Colton coal mine may not have started construction yet, but environmental groups are making last ditch efforts to slow its progress through the government.

The Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee is one of the groups that has urged federal environment minister Josh Frydenberg to reconsider the decision on the mine, which was granted an environmental authority in December 2016.

Public feedback on the project closes on March 2, with the minister to then consider making the mine subject to federal environmental laws.

It's a project that has MRCCC spokesperson Dr Tanzi Smith up in arms.

"We have identified substantial new information that highlights the Colton coal mine is likely to have a significant impact on the exceptionally important Great Sandy Strait Ramsar site downstream of the mine,” she said.

"We are calling on the Minister to reverse the previous decision and identify the Colton coal mine as a 'controlled action' that requires assessment and approval by the Federal Government.”

If the controlled action order is made, the Colton mine will go through a national assessment process under federal laws and possibly be reconsidered.

The proposed mine, to be located 2km north of Aldershot, is expected to produce up to five million tonnes of coking coal.

A final decision on the mining lease by Queensland minister for state development, natural resources and mines Dr Anthony Lynham is still pending.

A spokesperson from New Hope Group said they were awaiting the grant of the mining lease, at which an investment decision would be made.