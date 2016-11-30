UPDATE: More illegal dumpings spotted in Fraser Coast

This pile of rubbish was found at the Wide Bay Motor Complex lease land, on the Maryborough Cooloola Coast Rd.

UPDATE: A stack of rubbish dumped inside the Wide Bay Motor Complex is one of the latest illegal dumping occurrences on the Fraser Coast.

Wide Bay Motor Complex president Ben Collingwood discovered the pile on the Maryborough Cooloola Coast Rd.

"In this instance the culprit was identified and the owner of the rubbish collected it last night (November 29)," he said.

"But, it is an ongoing issue given we are the nearest unfenced area near the Granville dump."

The photos of the large pile of rubbish was posted onto social media in the Maryborough Community Facebook group.

"Some people just spoil it for the whole of the community," wrote Julie Farrington.

"Its so sad for the people who do the right thing always have to pick up for those who don't. Something has to change to make people accountable."

Emma-Kate Currie said that she too has noticed a consistent issue at the grounds.

"This site has been an illegal dumping ground for years," she said.

"I can't believe some of the stuff that's dumped there."

This mattress was one of many items dumped at Eli Creek in Point Vernon recently.

EARLIER: TANYA Woloch has regularly visited Eli Creek in Point Vernon for as long as she could remember.



However, a recent trip to the area has left her distraught and worried for both the environment and human safety.



Ms Woloch saw piles upon piles of rubbished covering the natural beauty that had been abused and turned into a giant bin.



"It didn't matter which way you looked, there was household rubbish everywhere," she said.



"We often go there as a family, and it was one of the first places I took my daughter to learn to fish.



"I've seen rubbish there before but nothing like this.



"It was very upsetting, and heartbreaking, to see."



This example of illegal littering is one of many that regularly happen on the Fraser Coast.



And if caught, offenders have to pay a heavy price - much more than it would have cost to just dump the rubbish properly in the first place. Fraser Coast Councillor Denis Chapman said it was the council's duty to investigate and then clean areas across the region that get abused in this way.



"Individual fines can be significant with the maximum penalty for illegally dumping waste around $100,000," he said.



"It is an offence under the Waste Reduction and Recycling Act 2011 to litter or illegally dump waste."



In the past 12 months, the council has had 85 calls about illegal dumping in a central business district, and 43 calls for other areas across the region.



Cr Chapman said the consequences of a high concentration of rubbish in the environment has more impacts than just obstructing scenery.



"The environmental impact of illegal dumping is significant and can range from an aesthetic nuisance to actual environmental harm depending on the type of waste," he said.



"Residents are encouraged to report illegal dumping to the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection or Council." Waste should be correctly disposed of at a waste management facility.



If items can be reused or recycled, they will be accepted free of charge.



