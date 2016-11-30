32°
News

UPDATE: More illegal dumpings spotted in Fraser Coast

Annie Perets
| 23rd Nov 2016 12:34 PM Updated: 30th Nov 2016 11:16 AM
This pile of rubbish was found at the Wide Bay Motor Complex lease land, on the Maryborough Cooloola Coast Rd.
This pile of rubbish was found at the Wide Bay Motor Complex lease land, on the Maryborough Cooloola Coast Rd. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: A stack of rubbish dumped inside the Wide Bay Motor Complex is one of the latest illegal dumping occurrences on the Fraser Coast.

Wide Bay Motor Complex president Ben Collingwood discovered the pile on the Maryborough Cooloola Coast Rd.

"In this instance the culprit was identified and the owner of the rubbish collected it last night (November 29)," he said.

"But, it is an ongoing issue given we are the nearest unfenced area near the Granville dump."

The photos of the large pile of rubbish was posted onto social media in the Maryborough Community Facebook group.

"Some people just spoil it for the whole of the community," wrote Julie Farrington.

"Its so sad for the people who do the right thing always have to pick up for those who don't. Something has to change to make people accountable."

Emma-Kate Currie said that she too has noticed a consistent issue at the grounds.

"This site has been an illegal dumping ground for years," she said.

"I can't believe some of the stuff that's dumped there."

 

This mattress was one of many items dumped at Eli Creek in Point Vernon recently.
This mattress was one of many items dumped at Eli Creek in Point Vernon recently.

 

EARLIER: TANYA Woloch has regularly visited Eli Creek in Point Vernon for as long as she could remember.

However, a recent trip to the area has left her distraught and worried for both the environment and human safety.

Ms Woloch saw piles upon piles of rubbished covering the natural beauty that had been abused and turned into a giant bin.

"It didn't matter which way you looked, there was household rubbish everywhere," she said.

"We often go there as a family, and it was one of the first places I took my daughter to learn to fish.

"I've seen rubbish there before but nothing like this.

"It was very upsetting, and heartbreaking, to see."

This example of illegal littering is one of many that regularly happen on the Fraser Coast.

And if caught, offenders have to pay a heavy price - much more than it would have cost to just dump the rubbish properly in the first place. Fraser Coast Councillor Denis Chapman said it was the council's duty to investigate and then clean areas across the region that get abused in this way.

"Individual fines can be significant with the maximum penalty for illegally dumping waste around $100,000," he said.

"It is an offence under the Waste Reduction and Recycling Act 2011 to litter or illegally dump waste."

In the past 12 months, the council has had 85 calls about illegal dumping in a central business district, and 43 calls for other areas across the region.

Cr Chapman said the consequences of a high concentration of rubbish in the environment has more impacts than just obstructing scenery.

"The environmental impact of illegal dumping is significant and can range from an aesthetic nuisance to actual environmental harm depending on the type of waste," he said.

"Residents are encouraged to report illegal dumping to the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection or Council." Waste should be correctly disposed of at a waste management facility.

If items can be reused or recycled, they will be accepted free of charge.

 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcenvironment fraser coast

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

'Tantamount to a coup': Loft slams 'rogue' Council culture

'Tantamount to a coup': Loft slams 'rogue' Council culture

FRASER Coast Mayor Chris Loft has called for an end to the “defiant and destructive” culture in the Fraser Coast Regional Council in a recent letter.

  • News

  • 30th Nov 2016 2:51 PM

COLTON MINE: Campaign launched by Lock the Gate

Lock the Gate has launched a petition opposing the mine.

The petition encourages the state govt to reject the proposal.

Something to do every day of December on Fraser Coast

Maryborough Carols in the Park - Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Carols in the Park in Maryborough is on.

Get a free hearing check on the Fraser Coast tomorrow

Ever wondered what a hearing check is like?

Local Partners

How the gift of a heart saved a Hervey Bay woman

Now along with her husband, the pair is giving back.

Lecturer makes USC Wall of Fame in less than a year

USC Fraser Coast lecturer in Accounting Ratna Paudyal has earned a place on the university's Wall of Fame.

This lecturer made the Wall of Fame in under a year.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Where to meet Santa on the Fraser Coast these holidays

Santa Claus is coming to the Fraser Coast. Four year old Jorja Dowman has been visiting Santa in the shopping centre since she was just six months old.

Don't miss your chance to tell him what's on your wishlist!

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Trojan's first single off upcoming EP released with video.

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

She may be 84 but Matthew McConaughey is still scared of her

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose has temporarily quit social media

Dannii Minogue 'best mentor' Kylie

Dannii Minogue is grateful for sister Kylie being a "guiding light"

DECEASED ESTATE

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 $380,000

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with ensuite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

5 Spacious bedrooms plus ensuite Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed Large home ideal for dual family 1045 m2 Block Book an inspection...

RESORT LIFESTYLE

13/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 $225,000

2 BEDROOM UNIT BUILT INS, OWN LAUNDRY, BIG BALCONY OFF THE LOUNGE ROOM. AIR CONDITIONED, BEACH ACROSS THE ROAD. RESORT LIVING AT ITS BEST, WITH, TENIS...

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 $270,000

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 25 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $456,000

Upon entering the home the level of craftsmanship is evident, with timeless high quality large floor tiles leading to the central hub of the home. A stunning open...

Heading - CLOSE TO BEACH !!!

5 King Richard Court, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 1 $282,500.00

4 x bedrooms, ensuite to main bedroom 2 x bathrooms Single lock up garage Large back yard area,

LAKEFRONT HOME FOR IMMEDIATE SALE

87 Alexander Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

This lake front property so close to the beach is everything you could ask for! Beautiful gardens, private spa, solar electricity, entertaining terrace, double...

Holiday Apartment in Prime Position

9/13 Ann Street, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 1 $160,000

This sun filled unit provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal holidays. Positioned in a holiday complex, this unit has an open floor plan...

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!