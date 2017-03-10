Is Enzo's on the Beach open or closed?

Enzo's on the Beach is open as per normal, for now.

AN ICONIC Fraser Coast eatery will be closed for a good portion of this year… but not just yet.

Enzo's on the Beach is operating as per usual ahead of a major revamp.

It will close for a period of about four months after Easter.

Works on the café's transformation have begun but they are not disrupting the café's operation at present.

The expansion will grow Enzo's on the Beach into a two-storey building.

