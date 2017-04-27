Enzo's on the Beach will be demolished next week

Enzo's on the Beach had its last working day on Anzac Day. It has been cleared, ready to be demolished.

AFTER operating in the existing Enzo's on the Beach building for 12 years, owner Enzo Andreuzzi has said goodbye to the iconic Hervey Bay venue.

Anzac Day was the business's last day before it closed for a major renovation.

"My heart's really gone into this place over the time," Mr Andreuzzi said.

"It was a very emotional day saying bye to some of the staff, as some have gotten new jobs."

Yesterday, a clearance sale was held at the site with shop items like bean bags and kitchen utensils up for grabs.

"We sold practically everything," Mr Andreuzzi said.

The first step of the process will be to demolish the existing structure which has been standing in the Esplanade spot since the 1960s. The demolition will happen sometime next week.

Shortly after that a base layer of concrete will be placed on the ground.

Over the next three months, a new modern venue will be built.

Enzo's on the Beach is expected to reopen in late August.