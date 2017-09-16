Enzo's on the Beach announces reopening date

OPENING NEXT WEEK: The new Enzo's on the Beach, located on the Esplanade in Scarness, will open for service on September 18.

COFFEE is ready to be served from the improved Enzo's on the Beach.

The cafe's old building on the Esplanade in Scarness was demolished in June and has been replaced with a modern structure.

Owner Enzo Andreuzzi said construction was finished and the cafe will be open next week.

Enzo's on the Beach will start by serving takeaway coffees on Monday and Tuesday, 6.30am to 2.30pm.

Lunch will be introduced on Wednesday.

And from September 25, Enzo's on the Beach will open 6.30am to late offering all of its experiences, including a dinner menu.

"From Wednesday there will be a small breakfast and lunch menu, and the following week, we will launch the full menu,” Mr Andreuzzi said.

"The menu will have some changes from before.

"There will be more specials, and a tapas and a bar menu.”

Staff had been hired, but Mr Andreuzzi said more people were needed to work in front and back of house.

"People are more than welcome to drop by and hand in their resumes,” he said.

"It's going to be a very great venue, there are exciting times ahead.”

Sitting on a bean bag, overlooking the ocean, was trademark experience at Enzo's on the Beach.

The venue has been closed for about four months to allow for the expansion.