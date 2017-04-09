Enzos to be demolished for building revamp

Enzo's on the Beach owner Enzo Andreuzzi plans to reopen his business in late August, complete with new facilities, a rooftop bar and a dinner menu.

IN JUST a few weeks Enzo's On The Beach will be demolished to make way for the beach side restaurant's much-anticipated revamp.

The new one-story development will expand on the cafe to include a rooftop bar and a dinner menu when it is expected to reopen in late August.

With preliminary works having started in March, owner Enzo Andreuzzi said the building would be closed soon after Easter for the main works to be completed.

It's a bold move for the long-time owner, who has been looking to expand after ten years of success at the beachside location.

"Preliminary groundwork and concrete work has started, but we'll be closing soon after Easter for the whole building to be demolished,” Mr Andreuzzi.

"It's a single storey for now, but with the opportunity we may build a second storey.

Mr Andreuzzi said the revamp would bring a "laid-back, beachy atmosphere” to beachfront dining.

"I haven't thought of a menu yet, but it will be something exciting,” he said.

"It's always been something in the back of my mind, but obviously we don't have the facilities to operate.

"That's why we're rebuilding; it should be a big upgrade.”

Mr Andreuzzi could not confirm an exact date for the closure, but said it would be "within one to two weeks after Easter,” with the restaurant due to reopen in time for the whale-watching season.

"It ultimately depends when we start and finish, but it should take four months to complete,” he said.

The revamp coincide with a council proposal to trial floodlights along 300 metres of the Scarness foreshore around Enzo's On The Beach, with council to vote on the proposal on Wednesday.

Mr Andreuzzi said he was a strong supporter of the proposal.

"There's definitely potential to capitalise on the night market - visitors will want to use other eateries to get take-out and sit near the beach,” he said.

"Once you have the lights, people will feel invited to dine on the foreshore.”