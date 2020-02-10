Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SWINGING SAFARI: Epic photo gallery from the Annual Miles Races on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Pic: Peta McEachern
SWINGING SAFARI: Epic photo gallery from the Annual Miles Races on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Pic: Peta McEachern
News

EPIC 200+ GALLERY: Miles Annual Races

Peta McEachern
9th Feb 2020 12:53 AM | Updated: 10th Feb 2020 5:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE rain didn't keep race goers away from the Annual Miles Races with up to 400 punters braving the wet on Saturday, February 8.

The five program race day, had something on offer for the whole family with a jumping castle, and merry-go-round to keep to littlies entertained.

The theme for fashion on the field was swinging safari which saw punters frocked up in animal prints, kaki, and bold prints.

Check out the mammoth photo gallery below, boasting 200+ photos from the event.

 

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
annual miles races fashion on the fields horse racing miles races 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heavy rain brings both chaos and hope

        premium_icon Heavy rain brings both chaos and hope

        Weather The weekend’s torrential rainfall across Queensland caused widespread flash flooding, transport disruptions and saw emergency services stretched.

        ‘Sophisticated’ drug dealers turn to smartphone apps

        premium_icon ‘Sophisticated’ drug dealers turn to smartphone apps

        Crime Messenger, Snapchat and Instagram being used to target kids

        Glamorous Bay model on drug charges

        premium_icon Glamorous Bay model on drug charges

        News Police said the model admitted the drugs were for her personal use

        Gympie plan to turn forestry waste into clean power

        premium_icon Gympie plan to turn forestry waste into clean power

        News $600,000 plan will also reduce bushfire fuel in forestry