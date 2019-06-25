Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

NT solar farm could power jobs
Business

Palaszczuk fail means more local solar jobs for Qld regions

by Antonia O’Flaherty
25th Jun 2019 1:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Palaszczuk Government has lost an appeal after its controversial solar panel regulations were ruled "invalid".

The Court of Appeal this morning dismissed the Government's appeal and awarded costs against the State.

Brigalow Solar Farm company director, and head of renewables for Impact Investment Group, Lane Crockett said described the Court of Appeal ruling as a "relief".

"This gives us the certainty we need to move forward, hiring the workers we need to keep building this solar farm," she said.

"When it's finished the Brigalow Solar Farm will provide enough clean power for more than 11,000 homes, it will avoid using the massive amounts of water that coal and gas-fired power consumes, and there won't be any toxic emissions."

The Opposition said the decision was a "win for regional jobs" and slammed the Labor Government's regulations and appeal as "another epic fail".

Shadow Minister for Energy Michael Hart said the court action was just more Labor waste.

"Queensland taxpayers' have a right to feel ripped off," Mr Hart said.

"Local workers can now be used for the lifting and mounting of solar panels under the supervision of electricians, instead of requiring fly in-fly out electricians from capital cities."

Clean Energy Council Chief Executive Kane Thornton said the development and introduction of the state government's regulation had been rushed.

"The industry should never have had to go through the courts to resolve something that could easily have been worked out with a full and proper consultation process," Mr Thornton said.

More Stories

editors picks palaszczuk government solar power

Top Stories

    DINGO FINES: Tough new penalties for feeding dingoes not enough

    premium_icon DINGO FINES: Tough new penalties for feeding dingoes not...

    News Ms Bryant said the group had continued to receive reports of tourists interacting with dingoes.

    Clean-up of tragic Kumbia crash site begins

    premium_icon Clean-up of tragic Kumbia crash site begins

    News Clean-up works of the crash site will begin Thursday.

    WATCH: Young Coast maestros learn from top musicians

    premium_icon WATCH: Young Coast maestros learn from top musicians

    News Watch Fraser Coast primary students with top orchestra performers

    STORY BANK: Doors open ahead of Mary Poppins Festival

    premium_icon STORY BANK: Doors open ahead of Mary Poppins Festival

    News The event will also mark the 100th birthday of the author.