Equipment and tools from former M'Boro TAFE up for auction

This bench is one of many items being auctioned from the former Maryborough Tafe campus.

EQUIPMENT from the former Maryborough TAFE campus on Nagel St has been listed online for auction, and could be yours.

Items such as work benches, dust collectors and plywood that were previously used in courses are available for sale.

TAFE Queensland East Coast Region general manager Ana Rodger said selling old equipment was part of upgrading facilities and tools.

"This process is undertaken by TAFE Queensland as required when equipment comes to the end of its useful life.

"Proceeds from the sale of this equipment will be reinvested by TAFE Queensland back into training materials.

"Any items not purchased in the auction will then be made available for private sale."

The new TAFE East Coast Maryborough campus opened in Adelaide St last year.

The previous location at Nagel St shut in 2014.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders was against the original TAFE location shutting when it happened, leaving students with less study options, but now with the new one operating, he was supporting the equipment upgrade.

"We've extended TAFE and had increased our student numbers, and are very happy with the move.

"This is an excellent way of reinvesting back into education."

There are hundreds of items listed by the TAFE covering categories including storage, metal working, automotive welding, woodworking and garden.

They will be available for inspection on Monday and Tuesday, 8.30am-4.30pm at the campus. View the items at hassalls.com.au.