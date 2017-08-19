23°
News

Equipment and tools from former M'Boro TAFE up for auction

Annie Perets
| 19th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
This bench is one of many items being auctioned from the former Maryborough Tafe campus.
This bench is one of many items being auctioned from the former Maryborough Tafe campus. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EQUIPMENT from the former Maryborough TAFE campus on Nagel St has been listed online for auction, and could be yours.

Items such as work benches, dust collectors and plywood that were previously used in courses are available for sale.

TAFE Queensland East Coast Region general manager Ana Rodger said selling old equipment was part of upgrading facilities and tools.

"This process is undertaken by TAFE Queensland as required when equipment comes to the end of its useful life.

"Proceeds from the sale of this equipment will be reinvested by TAFE Queensland back into training materials.

"Any items not purchased in the auction will then be made available for private sale."

The new TAFE East Coast Maryborough campus opened in Adelaide St last year.

The previous location at Nagel St shut in 2014.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders was against the original TAFE location shutting when it happened, leaving students with less study options, but now with the new one operating, he was supporting the equipment upgrade.

"We've extended TAFE and had increased our student numbers, and are very happy with the move.

"This is an excellent way of reinvesting back into education."

There are hundreds of items listed by the TAFE covering categories including storage, metal working, automotive welding, woodworking and garden.

They will be available for inspection on Monday and Tuesday, 8.30am-4.30pm at the campus. View the items at hassalls.com.au.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fceducation fcoffbeat fraser coast

Vietnam veteran shares returning story: 'I was devastated'

Vietnam veteran shares returning story: 'I was devastated'

AFTER fighting in Vietnam in 1969, Ted Ruska returned to Australia expecting a hero's welcome. But touching down in Sydney, he was abused by anti-war crowds.

St Mary's College student claims prestigious science award

STEM AWARD: St Mary's College student Thomas Groth has received the Peter Doherty Student Excellence in STEM.

A M'boro student was selected out of 125 applicants.

Wetsuit swim awaits Tri Fraser Coast competitors

Swimmers should wear wetsuits at the start of what's predicted to be a chilly opening leg.

Tri Fraser Coast will be held on Sunday morning.

LAC win bid to host state conference on the Fraser Coast

Hervey Bay Local Ambulance Committee - acting clinical support officer Paul Fitzpatrick with (L) Merryn Napier, president Ian Farrell, Barb Lewy's-Davies, Jo-Anne Farrell and Adrian Doyle - look forward to hosting the LAC State Conference this month.

Local Ambulance Committee is set to host State Conference in Bay.

Local Partners

Nefertiti dancers are set to shake up the whale parade

Nicky Theuerkauf has lived in Hervey Bay for most of her life and says the annual whale festival parade is one of the regions greatest traditions

Baby joy for Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood

Erin Yarwood's Facebook photo with Matt Golinski.

Couple welcomes first child

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

What's on: VMR events on in Hervey Bay this Saturday

Volunteer Marine Rescue generic.Photo: Emily Smith

This is the second year VMR has run this event.

Swedish TV drama turns up heat

Farang turns crime drama genre on its head and explores complex relationship of dad and daughter

Aboriginal artists' call to action

Anwar Young, winner of this year's overall prize and last year's young artist prize.

Important messages of survival and healing

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Valene Kane, Matt Okine and Harriet Dyer star in the TV series The Other Guy.

First foray into acting a long time in the making

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

Big Bang Theory star spills details about Season 11

Mayim Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

MAYIM Bialik has shared some details about what fans can expect.

Bush and beach hobby farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 2 3 $650,000

Under 15 minutes to beaches, Stocklands, restaurant, cafes and airport in Hervey Bay 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees plus cleared acreage.

Prestige View, Prestige Address

15/558 Charlton Esp, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

Pier One Apartments A magnificent apartment on the Esplanade, located opposite the historic Urangan Pier overlooking the majestic blue ocean waters to nearby...

MUST BE SOLD

11 Earl ST Vincent Circuit, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

LARGE 4 Bedroom home with 2 Bathrooms LARGE Lounge room and Separate Family / lounge Room covered and concrete Rear Patio or Entertaining Area great rear access...

MOTIVATED VENDOR REQUIRES IMMEDIATE SALE

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

SERIOUS SELLER

6/318 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 $240,000

Townhouse located in a sought after area of Scarness. The main bedroom boasts a walk-in-robe, plus a balcony to the main bedroom with sea views, where you can...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 $465,000

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

Stunning Sea and Island Views

65 Ocean Outlook, River Heads 4655

Residential Land This incredible full acre block (4077m2) sits high on top of Turtle ... $250,000

This incredible full acre block (4077m2) sits high on top of Turtle Cove. Boasting spectacular views of Fraser Island and the Great Sandy Straits. Blocks don't...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 $439,000

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry