Ergon to bring apprenticeships to Hervey Bay

ERGON Energy says it will focus on diversity when it recruits the next generation of power industry field and substation crews through an apprenticeship recruitment campaign.

Apprenticeships will be available in Childers, Miriam Vale, Monto and Hervey Bay.

"These positions are expected to be among the most keenly sought apprenticeships in Queensland," Energy Minister Mark Bailey said.

"As well as seeking to increase the proportion of women, Ergon will reserve a number of positions for candidates of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders candidates," Mr Bailey said.

For more information visit www.ergon.com.au. Applications close on October 9.
 

Topics:  apprenticeship ergon hervey bay jobs

Fraser Coast Chronicle

