Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland power prices are likely to go down. Picture: AP Photo/Gerry Broome
Queensland power prices are likely to go down. Picture: AP Photo/Gerry Broome
Money

Some power bill relief on horizon

by Jack McKay
5th Sep 2018 3:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLANDERS can expect their power bills to fall by about $50 in 2020.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed Ergon and Energex were proposing a one-off 10 per cent real reduction in distribution network charges for the average residential customer.

The saving measure will be delivered in July 2020, and is tipped to save the average residential customer $54 and the average small business customer $50.

"This one-off reduction in distribution network charges is in addition to the, on average, 7 per cent annual reductions my government has delivered every year since 2015," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"In 2015, we promised there was a better way for Queenslanders than selling our electricity networks - that by merging our network business we could deliver savings."

electricity energex ergon power prices

Top Stories

    Council hosts cat adoption day

    Council hosts cat adoption day

    News EVER wanted to rescue a cat but been put off by the potentially prohibitive adoption and vet costs?

    These vegetables mean more than you think

    premium_icon These vegetables mean more than you think

    News Learn why this local business is in the national awards

    WHERE'S GREG? Police confident locals have cold case answers

    WHERE'S GREG? Police confident locals have cold case answers

    News Greg Armstrong's body has never been found.

    Teenager sentenced for mugging grandma in Hervey Bay

    premium_icon Teenager sentenced for mugging grandma in Hervey Bay

    Crime The 16-year-old boy will return to the community.

    Local Partners