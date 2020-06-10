Erin Molan out of charity event after race row

Erin Molan has pulled out of a charity event after being caught up in a racism scandal.

Organisers of the Cuppa of Life virtual cafe cited a "scheduling clash" for the Channel 9 sports presenter not being able to take part in the event tomorrow morning.

"Unfortunately yesterday evening we were notified of a scheduling clash in Erin's diary which has meant we will be rescheduling the session to a later date," a statement from organisers read. "We will notify you all when this new date is confirmed."

Erin Molan in the 2GB studios where she appeared to mock Pacific Islander rugby league players’ names.

The Cuppa of Life virtual webinar was set up by FUNLOCKA founder Luke Cook with the aim of raising funds and awareness for not-for-profit mental health charity, Gotcha4Life.

Five time world champion skier Jacqui Cooper will stand in for Molan, who has been at the centre of a national controversy after she appeared to mock the names of Pacific Islander rugby league players during a radio show that she later brushed off as an "insider joke".

Channel 9 is understood to have gagged Molan from speaking to media to clarify her comments further.

John Hopoate.

Earlier this week, NRL bad boy John Hopoate was slammed over his response to Molan's Pacific Islander comments in which he threatened to "accidentally trip this racist bitch".

NSW Police told The Daily Telegraph that they could not investigate into Hopoate's social media threat unless it was officially reported.

It is not the first time Molan has been abused online. The mother of one successfully helped convict a man for relentlessly trolling her when she was seven-months pregnant with daughter Eliza.

