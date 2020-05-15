‘Erratic’: Busted driver blows three times limit

A River Heads woman has been charged with high range drink driving after allegedly driving at more than three times the legal alcohol limit in Urangan. PHOTO: File.

A RIVER HEADS woman has been busted for allegedly driving more than three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Police mobile patrols were called to Urangan about 10.50pm on Thursday night after receiving reports a white Toyota Camry was being driven erratically around Boat Harbour Dr and Elizabeth St.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said a 29-year-old driver underwent a roadside breath test.

“She allegedly registered over the legal limit and was transported to Hervey Bay watch house where she underwent further testing,” Snr Const Ryan said.

The driver allegedly registered 0.161 per cent and was charged with high-range drink driving.

She is due to appear before a magistrate on May 27.

Thursday’s incident is the latest in a string of recent traffic-related offences on the Fraser Coast.

Three motorists, including a P-plater, allegedly blew over the limit on Hervey Bay roads on Mother’s Day.

At least six Fraser Coast drivers were also pinged for alleged excessive speeding or breaking the limit in school zones in the last week.