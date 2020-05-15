Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A River Heads woman has been charged with high range drink driving after allegedly driving at more than three times the legal alcohol limit in Urangan. PHOTO: File.
A River Heads woman has been charged with high range drink driving after allegedly driving at more than three times the legal alcohol limit in Urangan. PHOTO: File.
News

‘Erratic’: Busted driver blows three times limit

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
15th May 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RIVER HEADS woman has been busted for allegedly driving more than three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Police mobile patrols were called to Urangan about 10.50pm on Thursday night after receiving reports a white Toyota Camry was being driven erratically around Boat Harbour Dr and Elizabeth St.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said a 29-year-old driver underwent a roadside breath test.

“She allegedly registered over the legal limit and was transported to Hervey Bay watch house where she underwent further testing,” Snr Const Ryan said.

The driver allegedly registered 0.161 per cent and was charged with high-range drink driving.

She is due to appear before a magistrate on May 27.

Thursday’s incident is the latest in a string of recent traffic-related offences on the Fraser Coast.

Three motorists, including a P-plater, allegedly blew over the limit on Hervey Bay roads on Mother’s Day.

At least six Fraser Coast drivers were also pinged for alleged excessive speeding or breaking the limit in school zones in the last week.

drink driving fccrime fraser coast hervey bay news police news river heads roadside breath test urangan
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman airlifted to hospital after serious crash at Dundathu

        premium_icon Woman airlifted to hospital after serious crash at Dundathu

        News A woman was left in a critical condition after the crash

        Helping farmers recover from drought, pandemic

        premium_icon Helping farmers recover from drought, pandemic

        Rural Inspired by the resilience of regional communities, the southeast Queensland...

        Welcome back to paradise: Island visitors get green light

        premium_icon Welcome back to paradise: Island visitors get green light

        Travel Fraser, North Stradbroke and Moreton and Fraser islands open tonight

        Top building industry watchdog chief in shock exit

        premium_icon Top building industry watchdog chief in shock exit

        Business QBCC executive Philip Halton quits suddenly without explanation