Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police nabbed two drink-drivers overnight in the Byron Shire. Picture: iSTOCK
Police nabbed two drink-drivers overnight in the Byron Shire. Picture: iSTOCK
Crime

‘Erratic’ drink-driver blew nearly five times legal limit

Liana Boss
28th Feb 2021 9:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A drink-driver will face court after he allegedly blew a reading almost five times the legal blood alcohol limit.

Tweed Byron Police District received calls about a Nissan Patrol ute "bring driven in an erratic manner in Byron Bay" about 10pm on Saturday.

"Police stopped the vehicle and it was clear that the 30-year-old male driver was heavily intoxicated," police said in a statement.

"He was submitted to a breath test which returned a positive result."

The driver was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station for a breath analysis.

"This analysis returned a reading of 0.245, nearly five times the legal limit of 0.05," police said.

"His license was immediately suspended and he was issued a court attendance notice to appear before Byron Bay Local Court next month."

Another drink-driver was allegedly caught about 1am today in Ocean Shores.

Police were patrolling the area when they came across a Mitsubishi Lancer in Shara Boulevard.

They stopped the vehicle for an RBT and when the 31-year-old male drive returned a positive reading, he was taken to Brunswick Heads Police Station.

There, a breath analysis returned a reading of 0.213, more than four times the limit.

"His license was immediately suspended, and he was issued a court attendance notice to appear before Mullumbimby Local Court in April," police said.

drink-drivers drink-driving northern rivers crime tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATER WORRIES: Sustainability of the Mary River in question

        Premium Content WATER WORRIES: Sustainability of the Mary River in question

        Community “We can’t afford to keep taking water from it,” says concerned environmentalist.

        Fraser Coast furry friends looking for a new home this March

        Premium Content Fraser Coast furry friends looking for a new home this March

        Community How you can help rescue pets find their forever homes this March.

        The new business bringing cocktails and drinks to you

        Premium Content The new business bringing cocktails and drinks to you

        Community New, unique business opens up on the Fraser Coast.

        POLICE BEAT: Stolen property and stolen plates

        Premium Content POLICE BEAT: Stolen property and stolen plates

        Crime As the new week starts, police are reminding Fraser Coast residents to practice...