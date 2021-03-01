‘Erratic’ drink-driver blew nearly five times legal limit
A drink-driver will face court after he allegedly blew a reading almost five times the legal blood alcohol limit.
Tweed Byron Police District received calls about a Nissan Patrol ute "bring driven in an erratic manner in Byron Bay" about 10pm on Saturday.
"Police stopped the vehicle and it was clear that the 30-year-old male driver was heavily intoxicated," police said in a statement.
"He was submitted to a breath test which returned a positive result."
The driver was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station for a breath analysis.
"This analysis returned a reading of 0.245, nearly five times the legal limit of 0.05," police said.
"His license was immediately suspended and he was issued a court attendance notice to appear before Byron Bay Local Court next month."
Another drink-driver was allegedly caught about 1am today in Ocean Shores.
Police were patrolling the area when they came across a Mitsubishi Lancer in Shara Boulevard.
They stopped the vehicle for an RBT and when the 31-year-old male drive returned a positive reading, he was taken to Brunswick Heads Police Station.
There, a breath analysis returned a reading of 0.213, more than four times the limit.
"His license was immediately suspended, and he was issued a court attendance notice to appear before Mullumbimby Local Court in April," police said.