Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNDER THE HAMMER: 435 Esplanade and 4 Fraser St will go up for sale next week in a major property sale expected to fetch thousands.
UNDER THE HAMMER: 435 Esplanade and 4 Fraser St will go up for sale next week in a major property sale expected to fetch thousands. Contributed
Property

Esplanade beachfront set to sizzle at auction

Blake Antrobus
by
20th Mar 2018 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:10 AM

A BEACHFRONT property on the Esplanade is expected to fetch upwards of $700,000 when it goes under the hammer next week.

The current listing, which features two adjoining properties located at 435 Esplanade and 4 Fraser St, is directly opposite the Torquay foreshore.

Real Estate agency Burgess Rawson will put the property to auction on March 27 in Sydney.

Queensland Sales Director for Burgess Rawson Glenn Conridge said Hervey Bay's property market was drawing interest from southern investors.

"In the first two months of 2018 alone our buyers injected over $2.3 million into the local commercial property market, and I have no doubt these properties will attract competitive bidding at auction this month," Mr Conridge said.

"The property has uninterrupted views from upper levels so its future potential for high-rise development is significant."

It follows the agency selling Maryborough's Ultra Tune for $760,000 last month, The Seafront fast-food kiosk for $720,000 and an Elders/QBE commercial building for $860,000 late last year.

Mr Conridge said Hervey Bay had cemented a "strong appeal" among buyers in recent months due to the 3.1 million visitors the region attracted annually.

Last week, new property figures from the REIQ Queensland Market Monitor revealed the Fraser Coast property market reached its highest median house price in a decade.

Maryborough ranked the best-selling suburb in the region with an annual sale volume of about $200,000.

Related Items

esplanade fcdevelopment fcproperty fraser coast hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Cyclone threat for Qld in wild run to Easter

Cyclone threat for Qld in wild run to Easter

Weather The series of weather systems that may threaten the Queensland coast in the lead up to Easter.

LOOKING BACK: Skeleton shipwreck has interesting history

LOOKING BACK: Skeleton shipwreck has interesting history

Community Recently I came across the wreck of an old ship.

Disqualified driver, 89, in denial he can no longer drive

Disqualified driver, 89, in denial he can no longer drive

Crime At what age should you have to stop driving?

  • 20th Mar 2018 1:14 PM
Waltzing with joy after song selection

Waltzing with joy after song selection

News The song was an Australian number one.

  • 20th Mar 2018 1:00 PM

Local Partners