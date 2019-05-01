Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN MEMORY: The late Elvy Rimell has been honoured in a special way.
IN MEMORY: The late Elvy Rimell has been honoured in a special way. CONTRIBUTED
News

Esplanade bench seat honours late performer

Kerrie Alexander
by
1st May 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LONG-TIME member of the A'Cappella Bay Singers has been honoured with a dedicated bench seat on the Esplanade in Torquay.

Sadly, Elvy Rimell passed away 12 months ago. Elvy's husband Chris organised the seat and dedication plaque in her memory and the group gathered to sing in her honour at the unveiling in April.

"Elvy continues to be held in high regard with fondness and respect, her tireless work for Seabelles Chorus then forming Rhapsody to sing in Aged Care homes in Maryborough and Hervey Bay," member Betty Kimber said.

"Elvy had a beautiful tenor section voice. She is sadly missed by her fellow chorus members and husband Chris."

The special seat is located accross the road from Eat at Dan and Steph's.

More Stories

Show More
a'cappella singers dedication esplanade fccommunity fcnews hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Fewer tourists key to reducing dingo attacks

    premium_icon Fewer tourists key to reducing dingo attacks

    News She said there were indications the process was driving increased aggression from the dingoes.

    SENTENCED: Woman's prints found on bottle in stolen car

    premium_icon SENTENCED: Woman's prints found on bottle in stolen car

    News Lawyer Daniel Ould said his client was not involved in the theft

    ELECTION: Candidates reveal plans for agricultural sector

    premium_icon ELECTION: Candidates reveal plans for agricultural sector

    News Your candidates reveal their plans for the agriculture sector

    Holiday over as man airlifted off Fraser Island

    premium_icon Holiday over as man airlifted off Fraser Island

    News The man was due to spend the rest of the week at the island.