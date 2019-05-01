Esplanade bench seat honours late performer

IN MEMORY: The late Elvy Rimell has been honoured in a special way.

A LONG-TIME member of the A'Cappella Bay Singers has been honoured with a dedicated bench seat on the Esplanade in Torquay.

Sadly, Elvy Rimell passed away 12 months ago. Elvy's husband Chris organised the seat and dedication plaque in her memory and the group gathered to sing in her honour at the unveiling in April.

"Elvy continues to be held in high regard with fondness and respect, her tireless work for Seabelles Chorus then forming Rhapsody to sing in Aged Care homes in Maryborough and Hervey Bay," member Betty Kimber said.

"Elvy had a beautiful tenor section voice. She is sadly missed by her fellow chorus members and husband Chris."

The special seat is located accross the road from Eat at Dan and Steph's.