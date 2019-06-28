Esplanade feedback subject to budget requirements: council

FALLING UNDER BUDGET: Development ideas on the future of the Esplanade (pictured) will have to fall in the council's budget parameters, one councillor claims.

COMMUNITY suggestions on the future development of the Hervey Bay Esplanade will need to meet the Fraser Coast council's budget requirements, deputy mayor Darren Everard says.

It follows a select Fraser Coast panel handing down their final report into the 20-year vision of the Esplanade on Sunday.

Ideas proposed by the 36-person panel range from improving footpaths and vegetation to extending the Urangan Pier with a floating pontoon or installing a Ferris wheel on the site of the old Shark Show building.

Other proposals include lowering the speed limit and regulating traffic to a one-way flow.

Speaking to the Chronicle at Wednesday's council meeting, Cr Everard said the report would be discussed by councillors at a later meeting.

He said a number of items needed to be taken into consideration against the council's budget.

"There are a number of recommendations in there around lighting, adjustments to parks and playgrounds that we need to sit around and have a look at,” Cr Everard said.

"Especially around the traffic flow around the Esplanade, we can't just make that happen.

"We have to sit down, go through it and make sure the budget allows for it.”

The 2019-20 budget allocated $119 million for capital works, with $40 million for roads and $25.7 million for water and sewerage infrastructure.

While Cr Everard said everything was "negotiable” he said suggestions like the pier extension had to be taken up with the State Government for approval or any businesses that would partner with the council.

The final report has been met with mixed reception amongst Esplanade businesses, many of whom told the Chronicle they were not included on the final panel or their feedback was not considered.

Cr Everard defended the council's 'deliberative democracy' process, saying there was ample time in the lead-up for businesses to offer their feedback.