Esplanade Master Plan to build on community report

Charlton Esplanade, Hervey Bay provides shopping and eating on one side and a natural playground on the other.

A COMMUNITY panel's recommendations will be used to guide the development of a new master plan for the Hervey Bay Esplanade area.

The recommendations from the public panel of almost 40 randomly-selected residents, set up as part of a 'deliberative democracy' process to develop a 20-year vision for the Esplanade, were delivered to the Fraser Coast Regional Council in July.

In yesterday's council meeting, the vote was unanimous to use the report when engaging a consultant to develop the masterplan for the area between Point Vernon and Dayman Park in Urangan.

Deputy mayor Darren Everard said the input from the panel gave council a clear indication of the community's values, priorities and vision.

"We hope to have work on the master plan started by the end of the year and a draft report presented to Council by the middle of next year," Cr Everard said.

"The master plan will guide us as we move forward, especially with staging works and developing budgets over the next two decades.

"While the vast majority of the recommendations of the community panel report have been endorsed, not all of the projects will be undertaken by council as some are too expensive and some are more suited to the private sector."

The deliberative democracy process included two phases - wide community engagement through online surveys and targeted discussion groups, and six-full day panel sessions.

Key recommendations from the panel included creating information signage, pathways and board walks, environmental sustainability, integrating smart city technology including eco-friendly lighting and improving traffic flow and parking.