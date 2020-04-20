Esports capturing the COVID -19 sporting world’s imagination

OPINION: I, along with many people, am struggling without sport to watch during the global COVID-19 lockdown

It is my passion in life and if I am not reporting on local sport, I am watching national and international coverage.

The past five or six weeks have had 99 per cent of the world's sporting competitions shut down due to the pandemic and life as I and many others know it, grind to a halt.

It is not all doom and gloom, however, because Esports have become popular.

Maryborough State High School has joined an Esports Rocket league for students to compete in during the term.

"You just have to watch how Esports is engaging now to understand that it is the future," principal Simon Done said.

Fraser Coast Cycling Club has adapted to the isolation restrictions and conducts virtual races a couple of times a week.

V8 Supercars and IndyCars are holding virtual races with drivers from around the world jumping formulas to compete.

Watching a Michigan race yesterday I could have been mistaken that I was watching a race in real time and not virtual reality - multiple camera angles professional broad- casters, drivers running out of fuel or crashing.

It is an area of sport that will continue to grow, and the coronavirus may have given it the kick along it needs.

I enjoyed the experience but it won't replace real sport.