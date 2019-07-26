ESPRESSO YOURSELF: Vote for the Coast's best coffee

COFFEE fiends have the chance to vote for the Fraser Coast's tastiest brew.

As part of the Chronicle's 2019 Best of the Fraser Coast series, we want to know who serves the best coffee in town.

The Chronicle's Facebook page lit up with more than 300 nominations after we called for readers to nominate their favourite coffee shop.

Readers can find the top 10 on our website which have been collated into an online poll.

As of publication, the difference between first and second was one vote.

Long-term favourite Bean Beat was out in the lead with newcomer Brew and View closely behind.

Readers have until midnight Monday to vote in the online poll and choose their favourite.

Visit frasercoastchronicle.com.au/news/vote-now-10-best-coffee-shops-fraser-coast/ 3788306/ to vote.