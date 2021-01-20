Essential mobile service centre coming to region

Essential services such as Centrelink and Medicare will be able to be accessed from the Mobile Service Centre coming to Howard. Photo: File

The Mobile Service Centre Blue Gum will visit Howard on Thursday January 28 providing easier access to essential government services.

Mobile Service Centres have delivered Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support services to almost 160,000 customers since 2006.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said mobile services centres give local residents the opportunity to meet face-to-face with specialist staff if they require more personalised or intensive support.

“You can still do most of your Centrelink and all of your Medicare business online, and Blue Gum staff can support locals to make sure they’re confident in completing their business online,” Mr Pitt said.

“You don’t need an appointment, and it’s free, so anyone who needs help or has a question should visit the team.

“All services offered on Blue Gum will be offered with strict COVID-19 safety precautions in place.’

Blue Gum will be at the Community Centre car park, Steley Street, Howard, on Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 9am to 3pm.

Blue Gum is one of three 20 tonne trucks run by Services Australia that have travelled over 900,000 kilometres and visited more than 5,200 communities.

For more information about the Mobile Service Centres and the upcoming stopping locations, visit servicesaustralia.gov.au/mobileoffice.