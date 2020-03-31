Menu
COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Fraser Coast Anglican College students Charlie Mortimer-Short and Asta James were keeping social distancing and attending school while their parents were involved with essential services.
School still offering essential service amid shutdown

Glen Porteous
31st Mar 2020 12:00 PM

FRASER Coast Anglican College students Charlie Mortimer-Short and Asta James have parents in the essential services and took full advantage of being able to continue their study.

"Both of my parents are in the essential services profession and I can come to school and still be able to study and learn," Charlie said.

Charlie is in Year 10 and studying hard with plans to pursue a medical military career.

Asta is in Year 7 and quite happy to be at school studying.

"Both my parents are in essential services and I enjoy being here at school to do my study," Asta said.

"Right now I find it peaceful and calm here and my parents are able to go to work.

"It's good to have that structure and routine of going to school."

Queensland schools will be "student-free" this week but children whose parents work in essential services will still be allowed to attend, to enable parents work.

It will also give teachers the chance to prepare learning materials and get training for online teaching.

Principal Joe Wright said "we all have to do our bit to help out, one way or another."

"By having the students at school, it enables their parents to be able to focus on their essential service jobs and help to take the pressure off them," Mr Wright said.

"We have an integrated Learning Management System for online content for students at home and working with the teachers.

"This environment has made us be innovative with our education tools and facilitate change to adapt to it.

