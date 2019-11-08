Eu-Decide: Donovan and Amorosi sing-off for Eurovision

Diehard Eurovision fans will be busting out the glitter guns as powerhouse pop singers Vanessa Amorosi and Casey Donovan are confirmed as the first two artists for the Australia Decides contest in February.

Contest hosts SBS have played a smart hand casting two popular candidates whose names popped up all over social media when the network announced their first selection show a year ago.

Casey Donovan is shooting her shot to rep Australia at 2020 Eurovision. Picture: Supplied.

Kate Miller-Heidke won the public vote to go to Tel Aviv this year and did us proud with her stunning aerial performance of Zero Gravity.

It is believed both Amorosi and Donovan were in the mix for inaugural Australia Decides in February.

But it wasn't good timing for Amorosi, who has relaunched her music career in Australia this year after being based in the US and coincidentally releases her new record Back To Love today.

Her shot at the Eurovision slot will be a song from the record which she is keeping under wraps for now.

"I am so incredibly excited to be part of Eurovision - Australia Decides 2020. I am a proud Aussie and to have the opportunity to sing one of my songs on a huge international stage representing Australia would be unforgettable," she said in a statement.

"I look forward to Australia hearing my song and working alongside friends and fellow musicians on this journey. It's going to be very special."

Kate Miller-Heidke impressed Eurovision fans with her soaring performance of Zero Gravity in Tel Aviv this year. Picture: Michael Campanella



Donovan, who was the youngest Australian Idol winner at 16 in 2004, may have been reticent to compete in another singing competition.

But the resilient entertainer, who won hearts with her I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! triumphant stint two years ago and is now starring in Chicago, clearly enjoyed her Australia Decides moment in February.

She opened the show with a ripping performance of Tonight Again, the song Guy Sebastian sang at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna.

Donovan may have some nerves to conquer at the selection contest on the Gold Coast in February as she is an Amorosi fangirl.

Donovan is wowing audiences in the Chicago musical. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

"I'm so excited to be a part of Eurovision - Australia Decides after opening the show this year and seeing the amazing talent," she said.

" When I was asked I thought, what an amazing thing to be a part of! It doesn't matter what happens for me, Proud is such an incredible song written by the talented Justine Eltakchi and I'm proud to sing it.

" I can't wait to share the stage with some of Australia's most talented singers. And I mean Vanessa Amorosi … She's my idol! I love her!"

The choice of Eltakchi's composition, which she submitted to the SBS song portal recently, is significant considering her own history trying to break into the music industry.

The legally blind artist fears she failed to progress during auditioning processes for X Factor, The Voice and Idol because she "didn't fit the mold."

"We are delighted that a song submitted to the SBS song portal has found its way to Casey Donovan - one of the greatest voices in the country," said Josh Martin, SBS Commissioning Editor for Entertainment.

"Songwriter Justine Eltakchi has a brilliant story and we can't wait for fans to hear their collaboration when it's released - it's really exciting."

Other singers being mooted by the Eurovision online community for the chance to go to Rotterdam next May include Tina Arena, Kira Puru, Ricki Lee, The Veronicas, Delta, Samantha Jade and Australia's Got Talent finalist Mitch Tambo. And there continues to be very wishful thinking for the Minogue sisters (together or individually) which will sadly never happen.

Eurovision - Australia Decides is at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on February 7 and 8 and broadcast on SBS on February 8 from 8.30pm (AED