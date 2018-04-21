Euthanasia meeting coming to Hervey Bay

A PUBLIC meeting to discuss euthanasia is coming to the Hervey Bay Library next month.



To be held on May 11 from 2pm, it will discuss voluntary assisted dying.



This meeting follows the recent Dying with Dignity Queensland public meeting in Bundaberg, which attracted 60 interested people.



It will be run by Phil Browne, a Dying With Dignity Queensland committee member.



"Everyone is welcome to attend and learn about the Queensland campaign to legalise more compassionate end of life choices," Mr Browne said.



"More than 10 years of polls show up to 85% public support for Voluntary Assisted Dying.



"With such overwhelming majority support we know this meeting will appeal to many."

