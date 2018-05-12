EUTHANASIA: Supporters at meeting in Bay

Dying with Dignity talk at the Hervey Bay Library - Phil Browne (Dying with Dignity Qld member) talks with Linda Dales after the forum.

Dying with Dignity talk at the Hervey Bay Library - Phil Browne (Dying with Dignity Qld member) talks with Linda Dales after the forum. Alistair Brightman

WATCHING her husband suffer in agony for the last seven weeks of his life was an experience Linda Dales can only describe as "dreadful”, and now she wants to see euthanasia legalised.

She said it would have been the better option.

The Urraween resident was one of about 50 people who came to the Dying with Dignity meeting held at Hervey Bay Library yesterday.

The event, run by Dying With Dignity Queensland committee member Phil Browne, was the first public event of its kind to be held in Hervey Bay.

It brought back unpleasant memories for Ms Dales, who recalled her husband asking for a gun amid his lengthy death telling her "he can't take it any more”.

Nurses initially estimated her husband had 10 days to live, but the process significantly extended creating a traumatic experience for all involved.

"His cancer had affected his spine. He had asked for a lethal injection,” Ms Dales said.

"We can vote, we can drive, we should be able to choose when we go.”

The experience, which came after she lost her father to cancer in an unpleasant way also, has made her fear the end of her own life saying she would avoid palliative care at all costs.

Switzerland national Caecilia Scherrer, who has lived in Hervey Bay for 20 years, also attended the event and expressed being appalled that euthanasia was still illegal in Australia.

She referenced her stance to her sister's horrific death.

Despite legislation having already passed in the Parliament of Victoria to allow assisted suicide, it will not come into effect for the state until next year.

Euthanasia remains illegal for the foreseeable future in other states and territories.

The controversial topic returned to headlines this week after Australian scientist David Goodall, aged 104, travelled to Switzerland to take his life through assisted suicide.

The Order of Australia medal recipient expressed resentment towards not being able to do die his way in his own country.

Mr Browne, who hosted the Hervey Bay event, said the presentation covered topics including current legislations, documented support for the legalisation, and what would make a suitable candidate.

With a background in health, he recalled palliative patients occasionally doing more damage to themselves from failed suicide attempts.

"It's them saying that what's ahead of them, is worse than suicide,” he said.

"About 70-85 per cent of Australians are in support of euthanasia.”

He encouraged attendees to become members of Dying with Dignity to show the government the support for euthanasia.

During question time, attendees had an opportunity to ask questions and some shared their stories of why they would like to see the law changed.