Eva, 8, pulls no punches with her martial arts training

EVER since she was five-years-old, little Eva Templeton had a knack for fighting.

But three years later, and she's already moving up through the ranks, having recently competed in the friendship challenge at the Integrated Martial Arts Wellbeing Centre in Hervey Bay.

Her change has prompted dad Aaron to encourage all kids to enrol in the practice, as a way to help kids focus and achieve what they want.

"Kids should definitely sign up for the training programs; all the kids I see attend get a major benefit from being a part of the classes, especially with their focus,” he said.

Aaron stated since signing Eva up for classes with Michael Green from IMAWC, he had noticed a major improvement in her ability to push herself during the classes.

"She's learned the initiative of pushing herself, and in the last six months she's been doing serious lessons in MA,” he said.

"She's doing all the pushups and exercises, and she'll always try her hardest to finish them, rather than giving up halfway through it.”

With Aaron having a black belt in Shorin Ryu from Toowoomba, Eva has started following in his footsteps to achieve her own black belt, despite starting from a humble position as a white belt.

Even now, Aaron said Eva can't wait to get to training on weekdays.

"She's always keen and ready to go, every training session. Sometimes she'll put on her gear and train by herself,” he said.

"Over the years she's seen me talking and training with my martial arts friends and decided to have a go.

"Because she showed an interest, we found Michael's classes and enrolled here.

"If she continues under the same focus and dedication she has, she'll certainly achieve black belt.”

Martial arts mentor Michael Green said Eva always brought a good attitude into the place when she trained.

"She brings a good attitude into the academy and has got this natural courage about her; I'm very inspired by someone so young who brings that sense of determination into the club,” he said.

"There's a lot of positive benefits from kids being involved in an academy; you learn how to develop those inner qualities like courage and resilience.”