'Shiver of sharks' closes North Coast beach
A SHIVER of sharks has closed the main beach at Evans Head this afternoon.
Surf Life Saving Far North Coast duty officer Garry Meredith said a drone operator closed the beach around 1pm.
"The drone operator saw several sharks but could not identify the species," he said.
"The beach was closed about three-quarters of an hour ago."
Mr Meredith said the beach had been cleared of swimmers and surfers.
"If anyone is ever swimming at a beach and they hear shark siren you are best getting out of the water," he said.
"Even the die-hard board-riders get out."