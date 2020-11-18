Evacuated three times: Fire threatens island campground

Krisstah Gatehouse captured this image of the fire currently burning on Fraser Island Picture Facebook/Krisstah Gatehouse

THREE times this week, staff and visitors at Cathedrals on Fraser has been evacuated as a wildfire threatened.

But on Tuesday the rain came and brought some relief to a situation that had become increasingly desperate on Fraser Island.

Cathedrals on Fraser manager Michelle Worcester said on Tuesday the fire reached the driveway of the accommodation provider.

A successful backburn was carried out that protected the property and water bombers were also deployed in the fight against the blaze.

Then about 20mm of rain fell and cleared the smoke, Ms Worcester said.

The sky had been orange and the sun red for days, she said, until the rain came.

"We've had amazing support from national parks and fire crews," she said.

Ms Worcester said the behaviour of the fire had been difficult to anticipate.

By some predictions, the fire was expected to reach Cathedrals on Fraser in four days, while other modelling predicted four hours.

Thankfully, crews were able to respond to the rapidly changing situation.

"We're relieved," she said.

"We were well informed, our lives were never threatened.

"The scariest part was the fire reaching our home."

Ms Worcester said her sympathies were with all their guests.

She said after moving to the property four years ago, there had been other fires across the island, but nothing similar had threatened the property.

The campground had been threatened by a cyclone previously, she said.