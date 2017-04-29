Even surgery can't keep her away from Biggest Morning Tea

NOT even major heart surgery can keep Noelene Schiefelbein away from Maryborough's Biggest Morning Tea event, which will raise money for the fight against cancer.



Normally Noelene is at the forefront of organising the event, but after a quadruple heart bypass she will be a special guest at the event, which will be held at the Carriers Arms Hotel on May 3.



"I've done charity and volunteer work for a lot of years, but I had a quadruple bypass," she said.



"It will have been five weeks since the operation by the time I go to the morning tea."



Noelene said each day she was getting a bit stronger.



"I'm not the first and I won't be the last to go through this operation," she said.



Noelene said she had been experiencing funny turns, which was what made her go to the doctor and investigate her health.



The turns were not related to her heart problem, but she said without them, she wouldn't have found the problem with her heart.



"I was told I was in the top 25% for my age group to have a heart attack at any time."



Noelene said she was looking forward to going to the morning tea.



"That will be my first official outing."



Entry will cost $15 and tickets can be purchased from Anne's Irresistible Lingerie or the Carriers Arm Hotel, but bookings must be made before 10.30am on Tuesday for catering purposes.

Event organiser Pat Kameric said the group would be making sure Noelene took it easy on the day.

"She's not allowed to do anything, she just has to sit there," she said wryly.

Pat said Noelene had made a big contribution over the years.

"we're lost with her," she said.



The event will include a tombola, a lucky door prize and a raffle.



All profit will go to cancer research.



Former Chronicle editor Nancy Bates will be the guest speaker at the event.

She will give a speech on the power of positive support.