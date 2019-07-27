Neighbours were shocked when they were told not to approach Harry or Meghan. Picture: Getty

Harry and Meghan's neighbours have been warned by royal flunkeys not to talk to the couple or ask to see baby Archie.

They must even avoid stroking the Sussexes' dogs should they bound over, The Sun reports.

The astonishing "do and don't commandments" were issued at a residents' meeting for those living near the couple's new Frogmore Cottage home on the Windsor estate.

They include royal staff, officials who live in grace-and-favour houses and Crown Estate employees.

One local in Windsor, Berks, said last night: "It would be funny if it wasn't so over the top".

Another narked neighbour said: "Even the Queen doesn't demand this".

Frogmore Cottage is situated on the Frogmore Estate, itself part of Home Park, Windsor, in Berkshire.

Here's what Meghan and Harry's neighbours are banned from doing.

INCESSANT DEMANDS

A local told The Sun: "It's extraordinary. We've never heard anything like it. Everyone who lives on the estate works for the royals and knows how to behave respectfully.

"We aren't told how to behave around the Queen like this. She's very happy for people to greet her."

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward said: "It sounds as if Harry and Meghan's ­incessant demands for privacy means that palace officials are second-guessing what they might want.

"It's odd because it's just good manners to engage your neighbour in conversation in a pleasant way. It's a very normal British thing to say 'Good Morning' and pat a dog.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk with Archie at the Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club.

"The Queen always chats to neighbours and even has tea with people on the estate as she's very friendly with them. The 'not petting the dog' is particularly strange.

"Maybe Harry doesn't want people approaching them and using their dogs as an excuse to talk. And of course the dog with no name keeps its privacy as they won't tell us its name!"

Meghan brought rescue beagle Guy over to the UK from Canada, then she and Harry got a black labrador last September.

They have always refused to reveal her name, even when asked by wellwishers.

The Sussexes have been criticised for spending $4.2 million of taxpayers' cash on their Frogmore home and keeping details of son Archie's birth, then christening, private.

They refused to reveal the identity of the two-month-old's godparents, citing their privacy.

The final bill for their five-bedroom home will be more than $5.3 million once landscaping and gardening are finished.

Around 400 people live in the private Home Park and Great Park area of Windsor, which is run by the Crown Estate.

They include the Queen's right-hand woman and dresser Angela Kelly, Prince Charles' old nanny Mabel Anderson and the governor of Windsor Castle.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said: "The Duke and Duchess had no knowledge of this briefing and no involvement in the concept or the content.

"This was a well-intentioned briefing to help a small local community know how to welcome two new residents and help them with any potential encounter.

"There was no handout or letter. The talk was undertaken by a local manager and was widely viewed as being well received."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission