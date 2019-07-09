Even under asking price this home still tops Bay market

BEST SALE: 2 Cockatiel Ct in Dundowran Beach sold for $565,000 to become the highest recorded sale on the Fraser Coast last week.

A DUNDOWRAN Beach corner-block home which sold for $25,000 less than asking price still became the highest recorded price for Fraser Coast real estate last week.

The five-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 2 Cockatiel Court spent 269 days on the market listed at $590,000 before selling for $565,000.

The 2,006sq m block property with four car spaces comes complete with a large shed, ducted air-con, a 10,000L rain-water tank and fish ponds.

From September to December in 2005, previous owners spent more than $230,000 building the house, swimming pool and spa.

The home last sold in December 2007 for $565,000 and the land valued in June 2018 for $149,000.

The middle-of-the-pack sales price for the region was $310,000, which gave one home owner the title to 11/80 Moolyyir St in Urangan.

The bargain hunter's property last week was 3/10 Denmans Camp Rd in Torquay which sold for $159,000.

Top 10 reported Fraser Coast sales last week:

1. 2 Cockatiel Ct, Dundowran Beach $565,000

2. 94 Oslove Dr, Booral $490,000

3. 3 Corfield St, Point Vernon $480,000

4. 14 Elboz Ct, Burrum Heads $470,000

5. 10 San Marco Ct, Urangan $460,000

6. 6 Curlew Tce, River Heads $430,000

7. 4 Acacia St, Point Vernon $429,000

8. 41/27 Stephenson St, Pialba $400,000

9. 126 Pacific Haven Cct, Pacific Haven $380,000

10. 9 Dean Ct, Urraween $370,000