EVENT: Bay Break Multisports Festival gets set to kick off

HUNDREDS of people will descend upon Hervey Bay today as the annual Bay Break Multisports Festival kicks off for another year.



There will be almost double the amount of competitors this year compared to last year, taking part in events to be held on Saturday and Sunday.



This year marks the first time the event will host a triathlon. There will also be a 2km, 5km, 10km and 21km run. The bike race will include the men and women's open events as well as the junior grade, with a total of $1500 in prize money up for grabs.



Bay Break president John Bone said the event would continue to evolve depending on what competitors wanted.



Last year about 450 people took part across the events, but this year 700 people have already signed up online.



It is expected about 800 people will compete. Mr Bone said he was confident the event would have more than 1000 competitors next year.



"Numbers have increased and it will just continue to grow," he said.



"It's a packed weekend. We've got quite a number of people coming from out of town, spending two days in the area.



"It's great for Hervey Bay and great for the economy."



Funds raised from the event will go to Hervey Bay and Maryborough Special Schools and to the Forget Me Not Foundation. The events will start from 2pm today.



Mr Bone said it was great for competitors to enjoy such a beautiful destination.



"It's a fantastic location on the Esplanade, really scenic," he said.

