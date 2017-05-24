Event to be held for truckies on the Fraser Coast

TRANSPORT and Main Roads is set to hold a Truckie Toolbox Talk at Torbanlea on Thursday.

The event will be held at Torbanlea's BP Service Station from 8am to 4pm.



Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the government was keen to work with the trucking industry to address operator and driver issues to enable a safer road network across Queensland.



"Transport inspectors will set up temporary facilities at the Torbanlea BP service station to hold an all-day opportunity for truck drivers and operators to learn more about heavy vehicle regulations," Mr Saunders said.



"This program has previously experienced significant success in Roma, Mackay, Barcaldine, Gatton, Emerald and Caboolture.



"We are in Torbanlea as the Bruce Hwy is a major thoroughfare for the heavy vehicle industry.



"This is a great opportunity for people to speak with transport inspectors on a wide range of operational issues of interest to them, including load restraints, fatigue management and road safety, without fear of enforcement."



The Palaszczuk Government has taken a proactive approach to improving heavy vehicle standards and as a result of this, community and industry leaders have recognised the Truckie Toolbox Talks, Mr Saunders said.



"Safer truck drivers and vehicles translates to a safer road network for the benefit of all Queenslanders."

