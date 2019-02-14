EVENT: Best-selling author coming to Hervey Bay Library

A BEST-SELLING author is coming to Hervey Bay to promote her emotionally-charged new novel.

Charlotte Nash will appear at Hervey Bay Library on February 20 to showcase her sixth book, titled Saving You.

Ms Nash's compelling page-turner, takes readers on a journey across the United States as single mum Mallory searches for her five year old son after he fails to return home from a visit with his father.

A chance encounter along the way sees Mallory embarking on a road trip with three retirees on the run from their care facility.

Runaways Zadie, Ernie and Jock have their own reasons for making the journey and along the way the four of them learn the lengths they will travel to save each other - and themselves.

NEW BOOKS: Charlotte Nash's new book, Saving You. Hachette Australia

Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor George Seymour said the region's libraries offer extensive activities and events such as author's talks and writers' workshops.

"Our library programmes are fantastic and offer something for everyone," he said.

"We're excited to welcome author Charlotte Nash to the Hervey Bay Library and our region."

Charlotte Nash is the bestselling author of six novels, including four set in country Australia, and The Paris Wedding, which has been sold in eight countries and translated into multiple languages.

Saving You is written in Ms Nash's signature style with a lush sense of place, rich plot, emotive heart, and a body and soul odyssey for her characters.

Ms Nash will visit the Hervey Bay Library on Wednesday, 20 February from 9:30 am - 10:30 am.