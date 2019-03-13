Menu
Toni gives a very intimate performance to the audience in Hervey Bay in 2016.
Alistair Brightman
EVENT: Celebrated singer coming to Maryborough theatre

Carlie Walker
by
13th Mar 2019 6:00 PM
LEGENDARY performer Toni Childs is bringing her hits to the Brolga Theatre.

Her Retrospective Tour will bring fan favourites from Union, House of Hope, The Woman's Boat and Keep the Faith to the stage while the second hour of the performance will introduce the audience to her new music from her albums It's All a Beautiful Noise and Citizens of the Planet.

An Emmy winner and three-time Grammy nominated artist, Childs is a celebrated singer/songwriter known for her powerful voice, independent spirit and storytelling.

She will perform in Maryborough on June 28 from 7.30pm. Now living in Byron Bay, Childs is currently touring across Australia.

In recent years Childs has been a regular visitor to the Fraser Coast.

The yoga lover visited Hervey Bay's Ocean Tree Yoga Studio in 2015 to host a workshop, with more than 60 people attending.

Then in 2016 she came back again as part of her Because You're Beautiful Tour.

At the time Jessica Wemmerslager, the owner of the yogA studio, said Childs had touched a lot of hearts during her visit to the region.

In September 2016 she performed in front of 500 people outside the Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere, doing the concert to help raise for Sea Shepherd.

