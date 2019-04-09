Event connects young people with industry leaders

Youth employment seminar - Simon Gunkel from Employment First Aid talks to the youths.

Youth employment seminar - Simon Gunkel from Employment First Aid talks to the youths. Alistair Brightman

OWEN Reed knows you're never too young to start preparing for the future.

The 13-year-old attended a workshop on Monday as part of Youth Week, which provided young people with advice for gaining and keeping paid work.

He may be too young for a job right now but the aspiring carpenter is planning ahead.

The top tips Owen took away were how to write a resume and checking privacy settings on social media accounts.

Multiple employment workshops ran throughout the day at Rock Off during its Youth Empowerment Day, also featuring a skating competition and graffiti workshop.

Attendees also had a chance to meet bosses from major employers in the region, including McDonald's and Big W.

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre youth coordinator Melissa Lay said goal setting and a positive mind set were major talking points.

Attendees were inspired to set themselves goals, such as buying a new car or picking a field for a future career.

Whether it be making a good impression at your regular coffee shop or asking family and friends if they know of any opportunities, she said there were many ways to succeed despite the region's poor youth unemployment statistics.

"A lot of the employers are looking for same things,” Ms Lay said.

"Good presentation from head to toe is really, really important.”

Recent school leaver Kaenan Wilcox enjoyed the resume-writing tips, telling the Chronicle he realised his current resume was "shocking.”