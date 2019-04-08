Event connects young people with jobs

YOUTH EMPOWERMENT: Rock Off owner Jayn Earle with new employee Matt Arrowsmith.

ROCK Off Hervey Bay does what it can to help change the local unemployment rate, including giving young people job opportunities.

Today, it will host a Youth Empowerment Day which will feature workshops providing advice to young people looking for a job.

Attendees might even get a great lead.

Bosses from local businesses including McDonald's, Zaraffa's and Big W will be there to give their take on what they look for in candidates.

Rock Off business owner Jayn Earle said those aged 12-and-up would benefit from coming along.

The sessions will cover topics including interview skills, dressing appropriately and social media tips.

"It's suitable for kids ranging from those looking for their first part-time job to young school leavers wanting a full-time job,” Mrs Earle said.

"There are many kids who are struggling finding employment.”

While the Fraser Coast marks its lowest unemployment rate in six years, there's still plenty of hardship out there.

Youth unemployment is recovering from a staggering 28 per cent in February last year to 18.7 per cent this year.

While Matt Arrowsmith has been lucky enough to land a job at Rock Off, he says he has mates struggling to find a gig.

The 17-year-old, who enjoys skating, is currently in the process of completing high school.

The employment and skills workshops will start at 9.30am.

Bosses from local stores will have their sessions from 10am.

Rock Off will offer free skating and scooter riding from 9am-1.30pm, a graffiti demonstration and lesson from 9.30am as well as prizes and food throughout the day.

To register, text your name and the session you are interested in to 0428601333.

The Youth Empowerment Day was made possible thanks to the Hervey Bay Neighbour Centre and Employment First Aid.

The event is part of Youth Week, which will feature activities for young people throughout the region until Saturday.

There will be a Youth Week After Glow Wrap Up party held at City Park, Pialba on Saturday from 3-8pm featuring live music, youth activities, food and more.

Rock Off is located at 184 Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.