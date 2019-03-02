EVENT: Get ready for rock and roll at Urangan

ROCK ON: Charles and Di Politz from Hervey Bay Rock & Rollers. They are hosting an event in Urangan on March 16.

FOR more than 50 years Charles Politz has been hitting the dance floor and enjoying the hits of rock and roll.

Now, the Toogoom man is organising his own dance and if it's successful, he says it could become a regular event.

The rock and roll dance will be held at Urangan Bowls Club on March 16 from 7pm to 11pm.

Mr Politz said the dance would be fun for everyone, from experienced dancers to those who just liked to groove to the music.

He said there was a shortage of rock and roll dances in Hervey Bay and his event was intended to make up for that.

"I really do love rock and roll,” he said.

Mr Politz is hoping the dance will be held on the second Saturday of every month if the first one attracts enough people.

Getting him off to a good start is a group of dancers who are travelling from Mackay for the event.

Already in Bundaberg for another event, they club contacted Mr Politz and said they would be travelling down the highway to attend the event in Urangan as well.

"I'm really chuffed about that,” he said.

The bar will be open on the night and entry into the event will cost $5.