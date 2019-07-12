EVENT: Hervey Bay's Bush to Bay music festival set to rock

Adam Brand will perform at the 2017 Gympie Muster. Supplied by Sue Mac Media.

HERVEY Bay is getting ready to rock out at the Bay to Bush music festival.

The event made its debut at the Bay Central Tavern last year and was a big success.

It is set to go ahead again on Saturday, with country music star Adam Brand to headline the event.

The one day bush affair will also feature the Sunny Cowgirls, Troy Kemp, Jayne Denham, The Pigs, 8 Ball Aitken, Bridget O'Shannessy and The Buckleys.

For those would-be country music artists in the crowd, they will also have their chance to belt out their favourite songs with the Wild West Karaoke Band on hand to perform all the hits.

Paul Limbrick from the Bay Central Tavern said the venue was thrilled to have the event return for another year.

"Showcasing the finest Fraser Coast has to offer while being treated to some of Australia's best country music is such an exciting date for the community, and we're so excited to have it all go down again this year at the Bay Central Tavern," he said.

The event is expected to attract about 3000 people.

Tickets to the event will cost $69.90.