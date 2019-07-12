Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adam Brand will perform at the 2017 Gympie Muster. Supplied by Sue Mac Media.
Adam Brand will perform at the 2017 Gympie Muster. Supplied by Sue Mac Media. Sie Kitts
News

EVENT: Hervey Bay's Bush to Bay music festival set to rock

Carlie Walker
by
12th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERVEY Bay is getting ready to rock out at the Bay to Bush music festival.

The event made its debut at the Bay Central Tavern last year and was a big success.

It is set to go ahead again on Saturday, with country music star Adam Brand to headline the event.

The one day bush affair will also feature the Sunny Cowgirls, Troy Kemp, Jayne Denham, The Pigs, 8 Ball Aitken, Bridget O'Shannessy and The Buckleys.

For those would-be country music artists in the crowd, they will also have their chance to belt out their favourite songs with the Wild West Karaoke Band on hand to perform all the hits.

Paul Limbrick from the Bay Central Tavern said the venue was thrilled to have the event return for another year.

"Showcasing the finest Fraser Coast has to offer while being treated to some of Australia's best country music is such an exciting date for the community, and we're so excited to have it all go down again this year at the Bay Central Tavern," he said.

The event is expected to attract about 3000 people.

Tickets to the event will cost $69.90.

More Stories

Show More
bay central tavern bush to bay fcevent hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Scary trend in spate of Fraser Coast break-ins

    premium_icon REVEALED: Scary trend in spate of Fraser Coast break-ins

    News Police have identified similarities in several break-ins despite being suburbs apart

    Maryborough was tragic ship's final destination

    premium_icon Maryborough was tragic ship's final destination

    News The ship was bound for Newcastle, but never arrived.

    Michael Hill underpaid employees millions

    premium_icon Michael Hill underpaid employees millions

    Business The jeweller owes staff millions

    BRAZEN THEFT: Car stolen from Maryborough Showgrounds

    premium_icon BRAZEN THEFT: Car stolen from Maryborough Showgrounds

    News The white Toyota Land Cruiserm contains horse saddles