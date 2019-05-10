Event highlights DV can affect anyone in Coast

SAND SILHOUETTE: Maryborough Patrol Group police domestic violence liaison officer Sergeant Hayley Skyring talks about why we mark Domestic and Family Violence Awareness Month.

SAND SILHOUETTE: Maryborough Patrol Group police domestic violence liaison officer Sergeant Hayley Skyring talks about why we mark Domestic and Family Violence Awareness Month. Jessica Lamb

AS A police officer who has spent her career working to change lives, Sergeant Hayley Skyring has seen the devastating impacts domestic and family violence has on the community.

The domestic and family violence co-ordinator for Maryborough Patrol Group understands the problem can affect any age, gender or socio-economic group.

This is why a silhouette is the perfect symbol to represent the victims and perpetrators of domestic and family violence.

In conjunction with the statewide Domestic and Family Violence Awareness Month, the Fraser Coast Domestic and Family Violence Alliance is holding an event on Wednesday centred around this concept.

Held from 9am to 2pm on the Scarness beach outside Enzo's on the Beach, the public will be invited to help create silhouette shapes in the sand representing the unnamed and uncategorised victims within our community.

"It can happen to your family, your friends, your colleagues - anyone really,” Sgt Skyring said.

"We want to share the message that the Fraser Coast community says no to domestic and family violence.

"We will have members of the alliance there to talk about what to do to help someone suffering from domestic or family violence, what behaviour constitutes it and the services and agencies to help available in the Fraser Coast.”

Queensland Dv Services