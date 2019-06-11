Menu
EVENT: In for the ride of a lifetime at Teebar rodeo

Carlie Walker
by
11th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
THE region's most rocking rodeo is just days from kicking off.

Teebar Campdraft and Rodeo will be held from June 15 at Teebar Hall and Grounds, at corner of Teebar Hall Road and Maryborough-Biggenden Road.

As always the event will be action packed.

The ute muster is set to entertain, with exhibitions from a wide variety of vehicles, including four-wheel drive utes, chich utes, feral utes and work utes.

Entry into the muster will cost $10 for the first entry and $5 for subsequent entries.

As usual the rodeo will be filled with thrills and spills, with fierce competition for bull and bronco supremacy.

Meanwhile inside the hall there will be plenty of displays and stalls for visitors to check out.

The rodeo will kick off from 9.30am, while the ute muster will start at 10am.

There will also be kids rides and stalls to keep children entertained.

Live music will be also be performed throughout the day and there will be a licensed bar and canteen.

Tickets to the event will cost $15 for adults, $10 for concessions and $5 for children.

