FESTIVAL: Heritage City getting ready to be steampunked

Carlie Walker
by
11th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
WITH its heritage aesthetic, it's no wonder Maryborough is ready to embrace steampunk.

An event will be held in Queen's Park on June 29 to mark the opening weekend of the annual Mary Poppins Festival.

Promoter Maggie John said the event in Queen's Park was still being developed, tentatively named Steampunk Tea in the Park.

She urged young and old on the Fraser Coast to check out costumes online or make their own.

The festival will begin on June 28 and will finish on July 6, with a range of different workshops, events and performances to enjoy.

In addition to the steampunk event, the Proud Marys will again hold their annual Literary and Poetry Awards to celebrate PL Travers, the author of Mary Poppins who was born in Kent St, Maryborough, in 1899.

