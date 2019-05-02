EVENT: New M'boro music festival rocking out this weekend

ROCK ON: Federal Hotel barman Jervaze Gettons getting ready for a fabulous weekend during the Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival.

ROCK ON: Federal Hotel barman Jervaze Gettons getting ready for a fabulous weekend during the Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival. Alistair Brightman

ONE year ago, venues across Maryborough were gearing up for what would be the city's final World's Greatest PubFest.

On Sunday the Heritage City will get the chance to embrace an event that is both a tribute to PubFest and a celebration of live music.

Called Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival, new venues are on board this year and while it will no longer be a pub crawl, it will be a chance for revellers to enjoy entertainment throughout the city.

From PubFest regulars to venues that are taking part for the first time, organisers are hoping the event will become as popular as its predecessor.

This year several cafes will be joining the fun of the event.

Sharyn Joynson, owner of 71 Wharf, said she was looking forward to the festival.

"We're excited," she said.

"We have no idea what to expect, it's a little bit of an unknown at the moment.

"Sunday is our busiest day, we always look forward to a lot of bookings."

Even before the festival, Mrs Joynson and her husband Glen had welcomed the opportunity to support talented performers. Each Sunday they have live entertainment, which meant joining the festival was a no-brainer for the couple.

Jessamay Fox from Gympie will perform at the venue from noon until 3pm, while guests can have breakfast or lunch while stopping in to visit the waterfront business.

Just down the road, the Old Sydney Hotel will also open its doors and take part in Echoes in Maryborough.

The PubFest stalwart will have music well into the evening on Sunday.

Manager Mel Stephens said she hoped people would embrace the new event while still enjoying the elements that had made the annual PubFest so popular.

Just like the previous event, Echoes in Maryborough will give people a chance to play dress up, preserving the annual costume competition from previous years.

This year the theme is rock stars and the public is challenged to dress up as their favourite rocker, whether that be Tina Turner or Bon Jovi.

Ms Stephens said she was looking forward to the festival.

"Hopefully more people will be attracted to the event, it will be family friendly with more things happening," she said.

"It will be a great showcase of local artists throughout Maryborough for the whole weekend."

At the Old Sydney, Uncle Arthur will perform from 12.30pm, with Addy Skye and the Batman to take over from 4.30pm and DJ Catastrophic to keep revellers rocking from 9pm.

The Criterion Hotel will also have a range of talent, with Brentyn Irvine, Derek F Smith and DJ Tenzin among those performing.

At the Federal Hotel, the annual Battle of the Bands will be unfolding.

The bands will include Aspy Jones, Daddy Long Legs, Fading Echo, Forbidden Road, Harding's House, Mothwing, Odysseus Reborn and The Brutal Aftermath.

Staff member Kira Harris said the Federal Hotel had been gearing up for the past month or so to get ready for the event.

"We're looking forward to it being a big day," she said.

Ms Harris can't wait for the Battle of the Bands to kick off.

"I'm really looking forward to hearing them all on stage," she said.

Ms Harris is hoping the community will embrace the new event.

"It's a little bit different to what people are used to, but we're hoping the town and community can all get behind it," she said.

The other venues involved include Alowishus Delicious, Maryborough RSL, Maryborough Sports Club, Spoonful of Sugar, the Pink Flamingo Cafe and Portside Stage, all of which will feature live music.

Organiser Brendan Heit said people had been open minded and he believed they would support the new festival.

"The majority of people have embraced it, we've had a lot of positive feedback," he said.

"It's just going to get bigger and better."